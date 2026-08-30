iHeartMedia & Steelers announce new Steelers Audio Network line up

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh and the Steelers announced on Monday an exciting update to the Steelers Audio Network lineup - former Steelers guard and Super Bowl champion Willie Colon and former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams will join the weekday lineup. Colon will join Rob King and Max Starks co-hosting "In the Locker Room, Presented by Your Neighborhood Ford Store". The in-season program will now air from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) and on FOX Sports Pittsburgh (970AM). The daily program will also be available for download as a podcast across the iHeartMedia & Steelers network. Williams will join Tom Opferman co-hosting "The Steelers Blitz". The in-season program airs from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Monday-Friday, on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) and on FOX Sports Pittsburgh (970AM), as well as be available for download as a podcast across the iHeartMedia & Steelers network. "The Steelers Report" is also featured in the 2026 line up, led by Ed Troup and Steelers Contributing Writer & Editor, Brian Batko.

"Steelers Nation reaches far and wide," said Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak. "iHeart's over-the-air footprint — which stretches beyond southwestern Pennsylvania — combined with our collective multiplatform digital audio approach - delivers over a thousand hours of Steelers audio content to our fans throughout the world on a year-round basis."



The full Steelers Audio Network lineup begins on Monday and will offer Steelers fans around the world 40+ hours a week of original Steelers programming.



Monday – Friday

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Steelers Blitz w/ Tom Opferman and Vince Williams

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. In the Locker Room w/ Rob King, Max Starks, and Willie Colon

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The Steelers Report w/ Ed Troup and Brian Batko

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. SNR Drive with Wes Uhler and Matt Williamson



Mondays (starting September 14th)

7 p.m. -8 p.m. The Point After w/ Rob King, Brian Batko and Mike Prisuta



Tuesday (starting September 15th)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Chalk Talk w/ Gerry Dulac and Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer



Thursday (starting September 10th)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Steelers Preview w/ Mike Prisuta, Matt Williamson and Merril Hoge



All programs can be heard on 102.5 WDVE-HD2, Fox Sports Pittsburgh 970AM, Steelers Nation Radio on the iHeartRadio App, and the Steelers Mobile App. Daily Podcasts of every show are available on the iHeart Radio App, the Steelers Mobile App and wherever you get podcasts.



iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Pittsburgh market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.



The Steelers Audio Network features game day broadcasts, ancillary programs, digital audio (Steelers Nation Radio), podcasts and social media content. Fans can find the Steelers Audio Network and it's programming year-round across a variety of platforms - 102.5 WDVE, Fox Sports Pittsburgh (970AM), Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers mobile app, the iHeartRadio mobile app, as well as the team and station's websites.