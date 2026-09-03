Steelers 2026 Kickoff Week Activities announced

The Steelers will kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium.

Before the team takes the field, Steelers fans will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of activities as the excitement builds for a new season, which includes a unique experience to see giant Super Bowl rings in Pittsburgh neighborhoods Monday-Saturday of game week.

The team announced plans for a week-long celebration across Pittsburgh leading up to the team's regular season opener against the Falcons, with the kick off week activities and the opener presented by Giant Eagle and UPMC.

"What drives the Steelers is our fans," said Dan Rooney, Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "That's why we're bringing kickoff week excitement directly to them. After welcoming the football world to Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft, we're taking a piece of that experience into neighborhoods across the city — giving fans a chance to relive the historic event, connect with our team's legacy, and build excitement for the season ahead."

Steelers Kickoff Week offerings include:

Steelers fans will have an opportunity to see the six giant Steelers Super Bowl rings, which were first on display in Steelers Country for the NFL Draft, throughout the City of Pittsburgh this week to celebrate the start of the 2026 season.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 7 and running through Saturday, Sept. 12, one ring will be on display daily for photo opportunities and fun.

With the ring at each location will be a panel from a larger mural that will come together at the Steelers-Falcons home opener. Fans visiting each location will be able to "leave their mark" on the panel by painting in a section in a 'paint by numbers' manner.

In addition, some of the locations will also offer charity community engagement events.

The full schedule and locations are below:

Please note: Specific times when fans can check out the rings and participate in the mural painting will be announced on Steelers Nation Unite Instagram, Facebook and X social channels the morning of each activation.

Monday, Sept. 7

Location: North Side at Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain in Allegheny Commons Park

Ring: Super Bowl IX

Highlights: The Steelers will be hosting a "contribution match" campaign throughout the week, helping Salvation Army Harbor Light Center raise funds for the 40th anniversary of Project Bundle-Up, which Patricia Rooney helped pioneer and was passionate about.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Location: Hazelwood at U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green

Ring: Super Bowl X

Highlights: The Steelers will host a free Youth Minicamp for kids ages 6-14 at the field from 6:30-8 p.m. Learn from area coaches on both offense and defense, run non-contact drills, and go home with a Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff t-shirt.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Location: Oakland at Schenley Plaza

Ring: Super Bowl XIII

Thursday, Sept. 10

Location: Point State Park on the Lawn

Ring: Super Bowl XIV

Friday, Sept. 11

Location: North Shore outside of Acrisure Stadium

Ring: Super Bowl XL

Highlights: The Steelers will host a meal-packing volunteer event at Acrisure Stadium as part of the 9/11 Day of Service

Saturday, Sept. 12

Location: Mt. Washington at the Duquesne Incline Overlook

Ring: Super Bowl XLIII

Highlights: Fans will be treated to complimentary incline rides from 12-2 p.m. as part of the day

Sunday, Sept. 13

Location: Acrisure Stadium – Steelers vs. Falcons

Highlight: Following their journey across the city, all six Super Bowl rings will be on display outside of Acrisure Stadium for the season opener, and the completed 24-foot fan-painted mural will be unveiled to fans.

Other activities include:

Thursday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 7

Kickoff and Rib Festival

The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival, presented by I.C. Light will take place at Acrisure Stadium over the Labor Day weekend. This western Pennsylvania staple marks the kickoff of football season and will run Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7.

The final day of the annual rib festival will be held on Labor Day, an opportunity to enjoy some of the best ribs and BBQ from around the country. The festival, which is held outside Acrisure Stadium on Art Rooney Avenue and West General Robinson, features award-winning vendors, music and fun for all.

Monday, Sept. 7

38th Annual Steelers Run Walk

The race has become an annual tradition for competitive runners as well as families across the region and beyond. Once again, the race will be held in person on a level 3.1-mile course around the North Shore that finishes inside Acrisure Stadium, as well as a virtual aspect for fans around the globe to participate. There is also a Kids Fun Run for those nine and under, that is in person and virtual as well. The race is the main fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and also benefits the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

All registrants will receive a commemorative 2026 medal, t-shirt and goodie bag. The race begins at 8 a.m.

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