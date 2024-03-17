Triple Take: Wide receivers

Matt's Take …

As what always seems to be the case nowadays, there are a ton of enticing wide receivers entering the league this year. There are three that should go in the top 10 overall to go along with many others that should be selected in the top 50. Unlike last year's group, the wide receivers in this draft class have plenty of size. There is someone for whatever style of offense being played. And many of these wide receivers should make an instant impact.

Sleeper - Malik Washington, Virginia (5-8 1/2, 191 lbs.) - Washington had a big year, mostly from the slot, at Virginia this past season after transferring from Northwestern. He had 100 or more yards in 10 of his final 11 games. Washington is short, but he is well built and has a physicality to his game. But he does have a small catch radius. Most of his catches are near the line of scrimmage. Washington has very soft natural hands and is excellent with the ball in his hands with the ability break and elude tackles. Washington is a tough cover that could be hitting his stride at the right time.

#5 - Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6-2, 205 lbs.) - Mitchell won two National Championships at Georgia before transferring to Texas for one season to be closer to his daughter. He had a huge season for the Longhorns. Mostly an outside receiver, Mitchell consistently finds the end zone. He has excellent size but could stand to play more physical at times. He has great acceleration and long speed with the ability to threaten the defense at all levels. Mitchell isn't just a linear athlete though and is smooth in and out of his breaks. He needs to further his feel for defeating zone coverage.

#4 - Brian Thomas, LSU (6-3, 209 lbs.) - Thomas is a touchdown-producing machine. A deep threat who can also do damage early in the down, Thomas saw a high average depth of target with a high percentage of his targets coming 20 or more yards downfield. He has a rare combination of size and speed with great body control, flexibility and leaping ability to go with it. Thomas can just run away from his opponent or win in contested-catch situations. After breaking out in a big way this past season, Thomas has all the upside in the world, but does have some work to do with his route running and some of the more nuanced aspects of playing the position including dealing with NFL press coverage. Thomas' extensive basketball background is obvious. As is his upside.

#3 - Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 212 lbs.) - There are many years in which Odunze would be the first wide receiver selected. He does most of his work outside, but Odunze is very slot capable at the next level. Odunze is a force at all levels of the field with excellent play speed. He creates space for himself very well, but truly thrives in tight quarters and contested catch situations. Odunze has great hands and ball skills. He is physical and tough with a strong willingness to block. Odunze's teammates love him, and he will do whatever it takes to win.

#2 - Malik Nabers, LSU (6-0, 200 lbs.) - In almost any draft year, Nabers would be the first wide receiver off the board. His 2022 season was good, but his 2023 season was unreal. Few human beings move like Nabers. His explosiveness, acceleration and body control are off the charts. And by no means is Nabers a finesse receiver. He is elite with the ball in his hands and operates equally well out of the slot or on the perimeter. Nabers does get a little help from LSU's offense, that does a great job scheming him up, but he is a tremendous prospect, nonetheless. He doesn't need much help to gain separation and that should translate to the NFL. Oh, Nabers also won't be 21 years old yet when he is drafted.