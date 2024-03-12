Triple Take: Offensive Tackles

Matt's Take ...

This class of offensive tackles is rare. Rare. It is simply loaded with top end talent. The first round of the upcoming draft should be littered with offensive tackles of varied styles and traits. Rarely does the NFL get infused with so much talent at this position in one given draft class. Again, this is truly rare. Narrowing this list down to just five names was nearly impossible, as another five players or so would compete for the top five in just about any other year. It is almost criminal that great talents Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton couldn't quite crack this list, but that is how strong this class is.

Sleeper - Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-5, 308 lbs.) - With all the crazy star power on Washington's outstanding offense, including fellow tackle Troy Fautanu, it was easy to overlook the steady play of Rosengarten at right tackle. He could stand to increase his upper and lower body strength for the run game and to better handle power rushers at the next level, but Rosengarten is a crafty and smart player with good quickness and agility. Even with the depth at this position, Rosengarten could hear his named called on the second day of the draft after a strong showing at the Combine.

#5 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.) - Coming into the Combine there were some concerns as to whether had the desired length for an NFL offensive tackle. With a measured arm length of 34.5 inches, he checked that box and then some. The tape shows very little reservations about Fautanu's ability to thrive on the outside. Of course, he has a fallback plan to move to guard if tackle doesn't work out, but tackle is where Fautanu belongs. He has a nasty demeanor snap after snap with consistent leg drive, great hand usage, and fantastic overall athletic ability with impressive flexibility and agility.

#4 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 324 lbs.) - Fuaga's 33 1/8-inch arms aren't exactly what you like, but other than that, it is tough to find things not to love about Fuaga as a prospect. Fuaga is a punisher with an infectious playing demeanor as well as an excellent head for the game. He has very good foot speed, which shows up in pass protection as well as in his ability to get downfield in the run game. He also has a great get off with bad intentions. Fuaga is one of the best run blockers in this class no matter the run scheme. He too could be an outstanding guard if things didn't work out on the outside.

#3 - Olu Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.) - Fashanu seems to have lost a little steam. His worst outing of the season came late in the year against Ohio State, he didn't participate in the Senior Bowl, and pulled up with an injury quickly into his Combine workout. It was also revealed that Fashanu has a hand size of just 8.5 inches, which is extremely small for an offensive tackle and could hinder him in the run game. However, don't sell this guy short. He is a tremendous prospect and very could have been a top five pick had he come out of Penn State a year ago. There aren't many better athletes or pass protectors when entering the league than Fashanu. He has extremely agility and fast feet to go along with great body control, balance, and more than enough power. He is also still one of the youngest prospects in the entire draft.

#2 - J.C. Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)- Latham is a masher. He's the guy you run behind on fourth and one even though everyone in the stadium knows it's coming. His power is off the charts and Latham might be the strongest prospect from top to bottom in this entire draft. His eyes when picking up blitzes and stunts still need a little work, but he is surprisingly nimble and quick for someone built like he is without carrying too much bad weight. His drill work at the Combine was very impressive. Latham has huge powerful hands that he just controls his opponents with. He's a wrecking machine.