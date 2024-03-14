Triple Take: Interior offensive line

Mike's Take …

Everyone, it seems, is raving about the quality and quantity of offensive tackles available in the upcoming NFL Draft. But even teams with the best of tackle tandems are still potentially three-fifths shy of a complete offensive line. And it's those interior guys who do a lot of the heavy lifting. "If you want to run the football in the NFL, you better have some ass-kicking guards," NFL Network analyst Shawn O'Hara maintained during coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine. "Those are the guys that really drive the ship when it comes to running the football. You get some power at the guard position, that's how you make your hay." Great centers are adept at that, as well.

Sleeper - Christian Mahogany, Boston College (6-33/8, 314 lbs.) - Mahogany's roommate at BC was Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mahogany spoke to the NFL Network about being coached up already by Dino's dad. "I called him 'Big Mike,'" Mahogany said. "Just getting to meet him and know him as a person, not as a coach, in that regard he's a great guy. He's told me a lot, what to do, what not to do, things of that nature. It's a very humbling experience, knowing that he's so humble and he's that type of person and he's just a parent and a football coach. He's a great guy." Tomlin's specific advice included "loose some weight, always be on your p's & q's, always stay ready." So Mahogany has that going for him already.

#5 - Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 309 lbs.) - His season ended in the Ohio State game thanks to a broken tibia and broken fibula. But Zinter was so highly thought of by his teammates that they sent him out to accept the Big Ten Championship Trophy from Commissioner Tony Petitti after Michigan beat Iowa for the conference championship. Zinter gave a promising prognosis to mlive.com prior to the college football playoff regarding his recovery. "I think I might be ready to go for rookie minicamp," he said. "I'll be ready to roll. It's really not going to affect me too, too much, honestly. It's a rod in my leg now and it's just a broken bone. No ligaments or anything, which is a blessing." When healthy Zinter was a key cog from his guard spot in what was the nation's most dominating offensive line over the last two seasons.

#4 - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (6-41/8, 298 lbs.) - His endorsements included a First-Team All-SEC designation and being named a 2nd-Team Associated Press All-American in 2023. There was also this from O'Hara at the Combine: "He's a stud center." Brief, and to the point. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is also a fan of a player he assesses as a "big, powerful center," with "some nasty, too." The Georgia pedigree doesn't hurt, either. Van Pran-Granger will be one of the latest on UGA's NFL assembly line.

#3 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 313 lbs.) - Primarily a left tackle for the Blue Devils, many suspect Barton's NFL future will include a move to an interior position. (he played center as a freshman at Duke). Barton plays with tenacity and toughness wherever he plays. He's been compared to Peter Skoronski, who played tackle at Northwestern and was drafted 11th overall last year by Tennessee to play guard, and justifiably so. Barton said at the Combine teams meeting with him in Indianapolis talked about him playing all of the offensive line positions and that he doesn't have a preference. But he does enjoy run blocking. "It's fun to go at defenders instead of retreating," he has said. "It's about violence and about intensity. Run blocking is also an art form. You've got to have sound technique, you've got to have your hat in the right place. So you know, to be able to do that, combine it with violence and create some space for our backs to get through, it's fun."

#2 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.) - Jeremiah appreciates not only what Frazier does but how he goes about accomplishing his blocks. "He's a bulldog, collecting one knockdown after another to finish plays," Jeremiah said. "Frazier was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school and he carries that tenacity over to the football field. He will be a Day One starter and tempo-setter for the team that drafts him." Frazier suffered a broken leg in the 2023 regular-season finale but he recovered quickly and sufficiently enough to put his agility and athleticism on display at the Combine. He also won three Iron Mountaineer awards at West Virginia, an honor bestowed upon the player in each position group who distinguishes himself in the weight room. "It's (about) being accountable," Frazier told The Athletic. "Never being late, and just being like the hardest, toughest worker in the weight room. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to our team."