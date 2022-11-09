Steelers sign Wright to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday.

In three seasons in the NFL, Wright has kicked in 19 games, hitting 28 of 32 (87.5%) field goal attempts and 28 of 30 (93.3%) extra point attempts.

Wright was most recently on the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs and played in Weeks 4 and 5, kicking in place of the injured Harrison Butker. He hit a career-long 59-yard field goal in Week 5 against the Raiders, which was a Chiefs' record at the time until Butker broke the record the following week. Wright connected on three of his four field goal attempts with the Chiefs and was eight for eight on extra point attempts.

Wright originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the 2019 training camp with the team. He was released prior to the start of the season and spent time in the XFL.

Wright returned to the Steelers in 2020, signing to the practice squad and then being a gameday elevation. He played in three games, connecting on four of four of his field goal attempts, with a long of 46 yards, and was seven for seven on extra point attempts.

In 2021, Wright played in 14 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, connecting on 21 of 24 field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder. He also connected on 13 of 15 extra point attempts.

Wright played at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he still holds the school record for career points (375) and field goals made (55).