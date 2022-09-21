Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Wilson to practice squad

Sep 21, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive back Quincy Wilson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Wilson was with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after signing a reserve/futures contract. He was released on Aug. 29, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Wilson has played in 32 games, 11 starts, in his five years in the NFL, including three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the New York Jets. He spent the 2021 season on the New York Giants Reserve/Injured List.

He has 61 career tackles, 49 of them solo stops, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Wilson played college football at the University of Florida.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers signed receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott for Sunday's game against the Patriots

news

Steelers sign Anenih to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad

news

Steelers add two to practice squad

The Steelers signed two players to their practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers add Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers claim Jones off waivers

The Steelers claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jaguars

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed two players to the 53-man roster, place two on the Reserve/Injured List, and signed three to the practice squad

news

Steelers add eight to practice squad

The team added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

Advertising