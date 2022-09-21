Steelers sign Wilson to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Quincy Wilson to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Wilson was with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after signing a reserve/futures contract. He was released on Aug. 29, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.
Wilson has played in 32 games, 11 starts, in his five years in the NFL, including three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the New York Jets. He spent the 2021 season on the New York Giants Reserve/Injured List.
He has 61 career tackles, 49 of them solo stops, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
Wilson played college football at the University of Florida.
