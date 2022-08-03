Transactions

Steelers sign Teague III 

Aug 03, 2022 at 01:30 PM
The Steelers signed running back Master Teague III prior to Wednesday's practice.

Teague played college ball at Ohio State (2018-21) where he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Teague also caught 11 passes for 118 yards. In 2020 he rushed for eight touchdowns, third-most in the Big Ten.

Teague, who played in 31 games for the Buckeyes with six starts, played on three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoffs. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and third team in 2019.

The team also placed running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List.

