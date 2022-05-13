Steelers sign Scott to one-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trent Scott to a one-year contract.
Scott has played in 53 games with 19 starts in four seasons. He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, 2018-19, and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, 2020-21.
Scott, who originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, has versatility, starting eight games at right tackle, eight games at left tackle and three games at right guard.
To make room for Scott on the 90-man roster, the team waived guard Malcolm Pridgeon.
Earlier today the Steelers signed rookie second-round draft pick George Pickens.