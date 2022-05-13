Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Scott to one-year contract

May 13, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trent Scott to a one-year contract.

Scott has played in 53 games with 19 starts in four seasons. He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, 2018-19, and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, 2020-21.

Scott, who originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, has versatility, starting eight games at right tackle, eight games at left tackle and three games at right guard.

To make room for Scott on the 90-man roster, the team waived guard Malcolm Pridgeon.

Earlier today the Steelers signed rookie second-round draft pick George Pickens.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Pickens

The Steelers signed rookie receiver George Pickens, the second-round pick from the University of Georgia

news

Kazee signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract

news

Edmunds signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract

news

Steelers claim Miles Boykin

The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off waivers

news

Allen signs one-year tender

Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender

news

Spillane signs one-year tender

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Steelers sign Avery, Joseph

The Steelers signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts

news

Witherspoon signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract

news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract

news

Olszewski signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract

