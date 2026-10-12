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Steelers sign Roberts to practice squad

Oct 12, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts to the practice squad.

Roberts is no stranger to the Steelers, having spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Pittsburgh. He was also signed by the team during the 2026 preseason, but was released on the final roster cutdown.

Roberts spent the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in for the Raiders, finishing the season with 90 tackles, including six for a loss.

While with the Raiders, his defensive coordinator was current Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Roberts spent two seasons with the Steelers after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. During his time with the Steelers, he appeared in 33 games, starting 29 of them. He recorded 147 tackles in two seasons, 92 of them solo stops, as well as 15 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In his 10 seasons, Roberts appeared in 156 career games, starting 120 of them, and has recorded 58 tackles for a loss, 34 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

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