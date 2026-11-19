The Steelers waived receiver Brandon Smith from the 53-man roster.

Smith has appeared in five games this season, recording four receptions for 39 yards, a 9.8-yard average.

Smith, who has appeared in eight career games in his three-year career, was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. He appeared in the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns and Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. He had two receptions for 24 yards, including a career-long 20-yard reception, against the Saints.