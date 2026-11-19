The Steelers waived receiver Brandon Smith from the 53-man roster.
Smith has appeared in five games this season, recording four receptions for 39 yards, a 9.8-yard average.
Smith, who has appeared in eight career games in his three-year career, was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. He appeared in the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns and Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Smith was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. He had two receptions for 24 yards, including a career-long 20-yard reception, against the Saints.
Smith was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.
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