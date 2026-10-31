Steelers make roster moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers signed receiver Brandon Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

The team also elevated receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game. He was also elevated for the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Smith was previously elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster from for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. He had two receptions for 24 yards, including a career-long 20-yard reception, against the Saints.

Smith was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith also played for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.

Smith played college football at Iowa where he appeared in 39 games, starting 26. He had 91 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He appeared in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.