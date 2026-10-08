 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Elliott returns to practice

Oct 08, 2026 at 12:19 PM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured, Designated for Return List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Elliott or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Elliott was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Aug. 30.

Elliott, who is in his third season with the Steelers, has appeared in 77 career games, starting 69. He has 429 tackles, including 291 solo stops, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four and a half sacks.

He appeared in only five games in 2025 before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.

**Sign up today**.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Tuesday, including signing Terell Smith to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves, including signing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the 53-man roster from Tampa's practice squad

news

Steelers makes roster moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Browns

news

Steelers acquire two draft picks from Cowboys

The Steelers acquired two draft picks from the Cowboys in exchange for Joey Porter Jr.

news

Steelers make moves ahead of Bengals game

The Steelers made roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made practice squad moves on Tuesday

news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Patriots game

The Steelers made multiple practice squad elevations prior to taking on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium

news

Steelers make moves ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated Doneiko Slaughter for Sunday's game against the Falcons

news

Steelers make practice squad addition

The Steelers completed their initial 17-man practice squad

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers signed three additional players to their practice squad today

Advertising