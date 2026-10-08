Elliott returns to practice

Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured, Designated for Return List.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Elliott or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.
Elliott was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Aug. 30.
Elliott, who is in his third season with the Steelers, has appeared in 77 career games, starting 69. He has 429 tackles, including 291 solo stops, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four and a half sacks.
He appeared in only five games in 2025 before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.
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