Steelers place Joseph-Day on Reserve/Injured List

The Steelers placed defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day on the Reserve/Injured List.

Joseph-Day signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Joseph-Day appeared in six games this season, recording 10 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery.

Joseph-Day has appeared in 111 games, with 90 starts, in nine seasons in the NFL. He has recorded 325 tackles, 172 solo stops, 31 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 195th overall pick. He spent four seasons with the Rams (2018-21), before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He spent time with the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 season, and the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Tennessee Titans.

Last season, Joseph-Day played in all 17 games, starting 10. He finished the year with 41 tackles, 22 solo stops, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.