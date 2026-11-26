The Steelers made multiple roster moves today, including activating receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Reserve/Injured List and signing receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also placed receiver Ben Skowronek on the Reserve/Injured List.

In addition, the team elevated offensive lineman Doug Nester and linebacker Jacoby Windmon to the Active/Inactive Roster for Friday's game against the Broncos. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Pittman was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10 and returned to practice on Nov. 18. Pittman started three games this season and has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

The Steelers acquired receiver Pittman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and then signed him to a new three-year contract. He spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Colts, appearing in 95 games, with 86 starts in Indianapolis. Pittman has 492 career receptions for 5,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hurleman was a game elevation last week against the Eagles, and finished the game with six receptions for 61 yards, a 10.17-yard average, and a touchdown.

Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season but spent time on the injured list. He was activated to the practice squad on Nov. 18.

Hurleman appeared in 51 games in five college seasons, starting 23. He had 194 carries for 814 yards and one touchdown. He also is hailed for his punt return ability, returning 49 punts for 353 yards, a 7.2-yard average. Hurleman spent his first four seasons at Colgate University before transferring to Notre Dame in 2024 where he saw extensive action on special teams.

Nester, who is in his third season on the practice squad, was also elevated for last week's game against the Eagles. Nester spent time on the practice in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Nester originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nester played college football at West Virginia where he appeared in 57 games, starting 52 of them. In 2023 he played in 12 games, starting 11, with 660 offensive snaps and didn't allow a sack.

Windmon was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. This is his third season spending time on the Steelers practice squad.

He was resigned in 2026 by the team after he played for the Columbus Aviators of the UFL in the 2026 offseason.

Windmon also spent time with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 season, appearing in eight games, including starting two. He had 22 tackles and one and half sacks for the Panthers.