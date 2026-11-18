The Steelers placed guard Mason McCormick on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers also activated receiver Max Hurleman from the Practice Squad/Injured List to the active practice squad. In addition, the team released receiver Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad.

McCormick was injured in the Steelers Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McCormick has appeared in 43 games in three seasons, including 40 starts.

His rookie season he played in 17 games, starting 14, while in 2025 he started all 17 games.

So far in 2026 he has started all nine games.

McCormick was selected by the Steelers in the fourth-round round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. McCormick played in 70 games in his collegiate career, including a school-record streak of 57 games as he played the opening offensive snap at left guard in all 15 games in 2023.

Hurleman was placed on the injured list on Sept. 19.

Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

Hurleman appeared in 51 games in five college seasons, starting 23. He had 194 carries for 814 yards and one touchdown. He also is hailed for his punt return ability, returning 49 punts for 353 yards, a 7.2-yard average.