Steelers make roster move

The Steelers released safety Rayshawn Jenkins.
Jenkins, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Steelers in the offseason.
Jenkins appeared in six games in 2026, starting one. He had 15 tackles, including nine solo stops.
He has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23), Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Cleveland Browns (2025).
Jenkins has appeared in 145 career games, starting 93. He has recorded 523 tackles, 363 of them solo stops, 34 passes defensed, 20 tackles for a loss and 11 interceptions.
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