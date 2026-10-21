 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster move

Oct 21, 2026 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers released safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Steelers in the offseason.

Jenkins appeared in six games in 2026, starting one. He had 15 tackles, including nine solo stops.

He has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23), Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Cleveland Browns (2025).

Jenkins has appeared in 145 career games, starting 93. He has recorded 523 tackles, 363 of them solo stops, 34 passes defensed, 20 tackles for a loss and 11 interceptions.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.

**Sign up today**.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Valdes-Scantling

The Steelers sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Buccaneers game

The Steelers made roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers

news

Steelers sign Roberts to practice squad

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to the practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Colts game

The Steelers made roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts

news

Elliott returns to practice

Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice today

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Tuesday, including signing Terell Smith to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves, including signing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the 53-man roster from Tampa's practice squad

news

Steelers makes roster moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Browns

news

Steelers acquire two draft picks from Cowboys

The Steelers acquired two draft picks from the Cowboys in exchange for Joey Porter Jr.

news

Steelers make moves ahead of Bengals game

The Steelers made roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Advertising