The Steelers signed receiver Brandon Smith to the practice squad.

Smith was released from the 53-man roster on Nov. 19, after spending time on the active roster and practice squad during the 2026 season.

Smith has appeared in five games this season, recording four receptions for 39 yards, a 9.8-yard average.

Smith, who has appeared in eight career games in his three-year career, was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. He appeared in the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns and Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. He had two receptions for 24 yards, including a career-long 20-yard reception, against the Saints.