Three players returned to practice for the Steelers today, but all of them remain on the Reserve/Injured List.

Receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, and guard Gennings Dunker, all returned to the field on Wednesday. The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate them or they remain on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Pittman was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10.

Pittman started three games this season, missing the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with his foot injury.

Pittman has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

The Steelers acquired receiver Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and then signed him to a new three-year contract. He spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Colts, appearing in 95 games, with 86 starts. Pittman has 492 career receptions for 5,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 17.

Wilson was injured in the Steelers Week 5 win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson is in his third season with the Steelers after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 19 games, starting five, and has 26 receptions for 354 yards, a 9.1-yard average, and four touchdowns.

Dunker was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on September 26.

Dunker, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to appear in a game this season.