Steelers make roster moves ahead of Buccaneers game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including placing receiver Roman Wilson on the Reserve/Injured List.

Wilson, who will have to miss at least four games, was injured in last week's win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The team signed running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Nichols was activated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns, and Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

In addition, the team elevated receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time on there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

Johnson played college football at the University of Central Florida.

Smith, who was also elevated for the Week 5 game against the Colts, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season.

He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith also played for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.

Smith played college football at Iowa where he appeared in 39 games, starting 26. He had 91 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

Saturday Injury Update: Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been added to the injury report with a calf injury and questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.