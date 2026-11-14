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Steelers activate Harmon ahead of Bengals game

Nov 14, 2026 at 03:01 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List. To make room for him on the roster, the team released defensive back Terrell Smith.

Harmon, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10, returned to practice this week after missing the last four games.

Harmon, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in four games this year, with one start, before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

He has 12 tackles this season, including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. He also has one and a half sacks and a forced fumble.

In two seasons, Harmon has appeared in 16 games, with nine starts. He is credited with 39 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, as well as two tackles for a loss. He also has four and a half sacks, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

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