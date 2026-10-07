Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed defensive back Doneiko Slaughter to the practice squad.

Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 4 game against the Browns. Slaughter appeared in all four games.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.