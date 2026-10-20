Steelers sign Valdes-Scantling

The Steelers signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys this season. He appeared in three games for the Chargers in 2026, with two receptions for 22 yards.

Valdes-Scantling was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2025 and elevated to the 53-man roster in mid-December. He appeared in five games for the Steelers, starting one. He had 10 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling was also with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, signing with their practice squad prior to the start of the 2025 season. He appeared in five games for the 49ers, with four receptions for 40 yards.

For his career he has appeared in 119 games, starting 70. He has 221 receptions for 3,708 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 174th overall selection. He spent four seasons with the Packers (2018-21), as well as playing for the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23), Buffalo Bills (2024), New Orleans Saints (2024) and 49ers (2025).