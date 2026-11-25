The Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers started 10 games in 2026, completing 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He originally signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in 2025, starting 16 games. He completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He was re-signed in the offseason.
In his 22-year career, Rodgers has started 267 of the 274 games played. He has completed 9,104 passes for 68,515 yards and 543 touchdowns with 129 interceptions.
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