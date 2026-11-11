Harmon returns to practice

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Harmon or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10.

Harmon, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in four games this year, with one start, before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

He has 12 tackles this season, including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. He also has one and a half sacks and a forced fumble.