Harmon returns to practice

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Harmon or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10.
Harmon, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in four games this year, with one start, before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.
He has 12 tackles this season, including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. He also has one and a half sacks and a forced fumble.
In two seasons, Harmon has appeared in 16 games, with nine starts. He is credited with 39 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, as well as two tackles for a loss. He also has four and a half sacks, a pass defense and a forced fumble.
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