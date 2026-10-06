Roster moves continue for Steelers

Roster moves continued for the Steelers today when the team signed cornerback Terell Smith to the 53-man roster from the Washington Commanders practice squad and also signed linebacker K.J. Henry to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Bradyn Swinson from the practice squad.

Smith was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 165th overall pick.

He spent three seasons (2023-25) with the Bears, appearing in 26 games, with six starts. He recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith missed the 2025 season, placed on the Reserve/Injured List due to a knee injury.

He was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.

He played college football at Minnesota where he appeared in 37 games over five seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 109 tackles, six and a half tackles for a loss, 16 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Henry spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2025 as well and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of last season. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp.

Henry was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Henry has played in 14 career games, with three starts, during his time with multiple teams including the Commanders (2023), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2024).

He has 22 career tackles and two and a half sacks. Henry has spent time on the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads as well.