Steelers make roster move ahead of Saints game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves today, including activating safety DeShon Elliott to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured List.

The teams also elevated receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive List for the game. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Elliott returned to practice on Oct. 8 and the Steelers had a 21-day window to either activate him or he had to stay on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Elliott was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Aug. 30.

Elliott, who is in his third season with the Steelers, has appeared in 77 career games, starting 69. He has 429 tackles, including 291 solo stops, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four and a half sacks.

He appeared in only five games in 2025 before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Valdes-Scantling was with the Los Angeles Chargers, and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys this season, before he was signed to the Steelers practice squad earlier this week. He appeared in three games for the Chargers in 2026, with two receptions for 22 yards.

Valdes-Scantling is no stranger to the Steelers as he was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2025 and elevated to the 53-man roster in mid-December. He appeared in five games for the Steelers, starting one. He had 10 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling was also with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, signing with their practice squad prior to the start of the 2025 season. He appeared in five games for the 49ers, with four receptions for 40 yards.

For his career he has appeared in 119 games, starting 70. He has 221 receptions for 3,708 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 174th overall selection. He spent four seasons with the Packers (2018-21), as well as playing for the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23), Buffalo Bills (2024), New Orleans Saints (2024) and 49ers (2025).

Johnson was also elevated for the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time on there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

Johnson played college football at the University of Central Florida.

Smith was previously elevated for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith also played for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.