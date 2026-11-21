The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Roman Wilson from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster.

The team also signed linebacker K.J. Henry signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated receiver Max Hurleman and offensive lineman Doug Nester from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game. Hurleman and Nester will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

In addition, linebacker Nick Herbig was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 17. He was injured in the Steelers Week 5 win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson is in his third season with the Steelers after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 19 games, starting five, and has 26 receptions for 354 yards, a 9.1-yard average, and four touchdowns.

Henry was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Oct. 6, and also spent time on the team's practice squad in 2025.

Henry was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Henry has played in 14 career games, with three starts, during his time with multiple teams including the Commanders (2023), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2024). He has 22 career tackles and two and a half sacks. Henry has spent time on the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads as well.

Hurleman was placed on the injured list on Sept. 19 and activated back to the practice squad earlier this week. Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.