The Steelers signed defensive back AJ Finley to the practice squad.

Finley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 29 career games, with one start. He has nine tackles, including six solo stops, and 10 tackles and a forced fumble on special teams.

He spent the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season with the Chargers, appearing in 22 games with Los Angeles.

Finley was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, appearing in four games. Finley missed the 2025 season with a knee injury, but was re-signed by the Seahawks in the 2026 offseason. He appeared in three games in 2026 with Seattle.