Steelers make roster moves ahead of Colts game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves today, including signing defensive back Doneiko Slaughter to the 53-man roster and placing receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List.

The team also elevated running back Lew Nichols and receiver Brandon Smith from the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 4 game against the Browns. Slaughter appeared in all four games. He was released and signed back to the practice squad following the Browns game, before being re-signed to the 53-man roster again today.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.

He began his college career at Tennessee, playing four seasons and finishing with three sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed. In five college seasons, he appeared in 56 games, starting 28. He had 167 tackles, 110 of them solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss, four sacks, and 15 passes defensed.

Pittman started three games this season, missing the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with his foot injury.

Pittman has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

The Steelers acquired receiver Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and then signed him to a new three-year contract. He spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Colts, appearing in 95 games, with 86 starts. Pittman has 492 career receptions for 5,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Nichols was also activated for the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns this season.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Smith was signed by the Steelers to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith also played for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.