Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers signed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the 53-man roster from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

In a related move, the Steelers placed defensive lineman Derrick Harmon on the Reserve/Injured List. Harmon was injured in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Marte Mapu to the practice squad and waived Doneiko Slaughter from the 53-man roster.

Murphy-Bunting, who is in his seventh season in the NFL, brings additional experience to the secondary.

He has appeared in 82 career games, starting 65, and has 11 interceptions and 34 passes defensed. He also has eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Murphy-Bunting was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 39th overall selection.

He spent his first four seasons in Tampa (2019-22) and was a key component on the Bucs Super Bowl LV team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, starting at cornerback and finishing the game with six tackles and a pass defensed.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, starting all 14 games he played. He spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Cardinals where he started all 15 games he appeared in and had three interceptions. He missed the 2025 season on the Cardinals Reserve/Injured List. Tampa signed him back to their practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.

Mapu was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 76th overall selection.

In three seasons with the Patriots, he appeared in 44 games, starting 10 games. He had 69 tackles, three interceptions, half a sack, five forced fumbles and 20 special teams tackles.

In 2025 he appeared in 17 games, with 13 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and 12 special teams tackles.

Mapu was traded to the Houston Texans this past offseason.