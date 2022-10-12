Steelers sign Dawson to practice squad

The Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Dawson was last with the Carolina Panthers, signing with them during their 2022 training camp.

Dawson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered a hamstring injury his rookie season and was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season.

Dawson played in 26 games, with four starts, for the Broncos in 2019-20, recording 24 tackles, two passes defenses, and a fumble recovery. He missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL near the end of the 2020 season.

Dawson played at the University of Florida where he was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017.