Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Dawson to practice squad

Oct 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Dawson was last with the Carolina Panthers, signing with them during their 2022 training camp.

Dawson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered a hamstring injury his rookie season and was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season.

Dawson played in 26 games, with four starts, for the Broncos in 2019-20, recording 24 tackles, two passes defenses, and a fumble recovery. He missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL near the end of the 2020 season.

Dawson played at the University of Florida where he was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017.

To make room for Dawson on the practice squad the team released running back Jason Huntley.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Anenih to practice squad

Linebacker David Anenih was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers signed linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster and made other moves ahead of the Bills game

news

Steelers sign two to practice squad

The Steelers signed Ryan McCollum and Scott Nelson to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate two for game vs. Jets

The Steelers elevated Ryan Anderson and Josh Jackson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game

news

Steelers sign Gilbert to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to the practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers sign Berry to practice squad

The team signed punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Thursday's game

The Steelers elevated Delontae Scott for Thursday's game against the Browns

news

Steelers sign Wilson to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Quincy Wilson to the practice squad

news

Steelers sign Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers signed receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott for Sunday's game against the Patriots

news

Steelers sign Anenih to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad

Advertising