Steelers place Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers placed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday.

Adams was signed by the Steelers on Nov. 30 off the New Orleans Saints practice squad and has been a good addition to the line.

Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 45 games and starting three. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Saints claimed Adams off waivers prior to the season, and he has been on the practice squad and played in five games, including one start, in 2021. He has seven tackles this season.

