Steelers Media Productions introduces new lineup

The start of the 2026 regular season is just days away and the team has released its video programming schedule for campaign ahead.

The below line up begins starting Monday, September 7:

The Mike McCarthy Press Conference, presented by PNC Bank

Each Monday at 3 p.m. throughout the season, Coach McCarthy's weekly press conference will be streamed live exclusively on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the Steelers YouTube channel. The press conference will also be carried live on KDKA+ in the Pittsburgh market and on Steelers Nation Radio.

Studio hosts Bob Pompeani and Missi Matthews will review Coach McCarthy's take following the conclusion of the press conference and bring you the latest Steelers updates.

Fans who are unable to watch the press conference live, can watch it On-Demand on Steelers.com, the Official Mobile App and YouTube later that day.

The Match Up, presented by Shell Polymers

The Voice of the Steelers Rob King is joined by other Steelers media analysts, including Missi Matthews and Matt Williamson, in previewing the Steelers upcoming game. The Match Up will debut each Friday on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App. It will also be available every Saturday in the Pittsburgh market on KDKA+ at 11 p.m.

Steelers Insider, Featuring Mike McCarthy, presented by 84 Lumber

Bob Pompeani takes a unique look back at the Steelers previous week's contest and sits down with Coach Mike McCarthy to discuss the previous game and look ahead to the upcoming opponent. Each program also includes a segment in which a group of Steelers insiders discusses the upcoming matchup.

Steelers Insider, featuring Mike McCarthy, airs every Saturday on KDKA at 11:35 p.m. It will also be available each week On-Demand on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the Steelers YouTube channel.

Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week, presented by Giant Eagle

Each week, high school football takes center stage as the Steelers and KDKA feature a game of the week. Game broadcasts feature appearances by current and former members of the team. The weekly games air every Friday at 7 p.m. on KDKA+.

The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff

Each Sunday at 11:35 a.m. on KDKA, Bob Pompeani and former Steelers' quarterback Charlie Batch get viewers ready for the upcoming game. Each program also includes team news and player interviews. It will also be available each week, On-Demand, on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.

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