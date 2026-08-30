Steelers make two trades as part of final roster moves

Johnson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 83rd overall pick.

Johnson appeared in 10 games in 2025, finishing with 28 carries for 69 yards, as well as one reception for nine yards. Johnson had his best game in Week 11 in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals when he had five carries for 15 yards. Johnson also returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards, a 23.8-yard average, and a long of 29 yards. Johnson was inactive for the final three games of the season.