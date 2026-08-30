Steelers make two trades as part of final roster moves

The Steelers completed a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and sending offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick in 2027 NFL Draft to Dallas.
Jones was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 14th overall selection.
Jones started 38 of the 45 games he appeared in over three seasons. He also started two postseason games. In 2025, Jones started 11 games before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List and missing the final six games of the regular season, as well as the Steelers Wild Card playoff game.
The Steelers also completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers, acquiring a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft and sending running back Kaleb Johnson to the Packers, pending a physical.
Johnson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 83rd overall pick.
Johnson appeared in 10 games in 2025, finishing with 28 carries for 69 yards, as well as one reception for nine yards. Johnson had his best game in Week 11 in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals when he had five carries for 15 yards. Johnson also returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards, a 23.8-yard average, and a long of 29 yards. Johnson was inactive for the final three games of the season.
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