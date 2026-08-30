Steelers make moves to get to initial 2026 53-man roster

The Steelers made additional roster moves today as they reached the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m.

The Steelers waived multiple players, including the following:

DL Kyler Baugh

DB Devan Boykin

DB Sebastian Castro

DL Anthony Goodlow

WR Max Hurleman

DB D'Shawn Jamison

OL Steven Jones

TE Lance Mason

TE Lake McRee

OL Doug Nester

RB Lew Nichols

DB Doneiko Slaughter

WR Brandon Smith

LB Julius Welschof

LB Jacoby Windmon

The team also released the following players:

LB Malik Harrison

RB Travis Homer

DL Dean Lowry

DL Esezi Otomewo

LB Elandon Roberts

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return)

DB DeShon Elliott

OL Jack Driscoll

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

DB Donte Kent

Activated off Active/Physically Unable to Perform

DB Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers completed a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and sending offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick in 2027 NFL Draft to Dallas.

Jones was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 14th overall selection.

Jones started 38 of the 45 games he appeared in over three seasons. He also started two postseason games. In 2025, Jones started 11 games before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List and missing the final six games of the regular season, as well as the Steelers Wild Card playoff game.

The Steelers also completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers, acquiring a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft and sending running back Kaleb Johnson to the Packers, pending a physical.

Johnson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 83rd overall pick.