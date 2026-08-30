Steelers make moves to get to initial 2026 53-man roster

The Steelers made additional roster moves today as they reached the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m.
The Steelers waived multiple players, including the following:
DL Kyler Baugh
DB Devan Boykin
DB Sebastian Castro
DL Anthony Goodlow
WR Max Hurleman
DB D'Shawn Jamison
OL Steven Jones
TE Lance Mason
TE Lake McRee
OL Doug Nester
RB Lew Nichols
DB Doneiko Slaughter
WR Brandon Smith
LB Julius Welschof
LB Jacoby Windmon
The team also released the following players:
LB Malik Harrison
RB Travis Homer
DL Dean Lowry
DL Esezi Otomewo
LB Elandon Roberts
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return)
DB DeShon Elliott
OL Jack Driscoll
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
DB Donte Kent
Activated off Active/Physically Unable to Perform
DB Joey Porter Jr.
The Steelers completed a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and sending offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick in 2027 NFL Draft to Dallas.
Jones was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 14th overall selection.
Jones started 38 of the 45 games he appeared in over three seasons. He also started two postseason games. In 2025, Jones started 11 games before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List and missing the final six games of the regular season, as well as the Steelers Wild Card playoff game.
The Steelers also completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers, acquiring a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft and sending running back Kaleb Johnson to the Packers, pending a physical.
Johnson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 83rd overall pick.
Johnson appeared in 10 games in 2025, finishing with 28 carries for 69 yards, as well as one reception for nine yards. Johnson had his best game in Week 11 in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals when he had five carries for 15 yards. Johnson also returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards, a 23.8-yard average, and a long of 29 yards. Johnson was inactive for the final three games of the season.
Saturday, August 29
The Steelers made their second wave of roster moves on Saturday as they work to get to the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
The team released two players on Saturday.
The following are the moves the team made.
- LB Jamin Davis
- WR Levi Wentz
Friday, August 28
The Steelers made their first wave of roster moves on Friday as they work to get to the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
The team released 11 players on Friday, including five defensive backs and three wide receivers.
The following are the moves the team made.
- TE Jaheim Bell
- OL Greg Crippen
- DB Jaylon Guilbeau
- DB Jack Henderson
- DB Brandon Hill
- WR Jakobie Keeney-James
- DB Tamon Lynum
- DB Daryl Porter
- WR Cornell Powell
- RB Alex Tecza
- WR Isaiah Winstead
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