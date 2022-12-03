Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Dec 03, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Leal returned to practice on Nov. 16 and the Steelers had a 21-day window to either activate him or he had to remain on the Reserve/Injured List all season.

Leal has played in five games in 2022, starting one. He has nine tackles, including five solo stops. He has three passes defensed and one tackle for a loss.

"I am ready to do whatever it is," said Leal after returning to practice. "I am hungry."

Leal was drafted by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A & M. Leal started 12 games in 2021, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

To make room on the 53-man roster for Leal, the team placed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Injured List.

