Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. Marshall was on the New York Jets practice squad prior to being signed.

Marshall was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 207th pick overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles.

Marshall played at the University of Arkansas where he started the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, as well as a sack, forced fumble and pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one pass defense, one and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers placed defensive end Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated in his press conference on Tuesday that Wormley's injury requires surgery.