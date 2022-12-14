Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. Marshall was on the New York Jets practice squad prior to being signed.
Marshall was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 207th pick overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles.
Marshall played at the University of Arkansas where he started the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, as well as a sack, forced fumble and pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one pass defense, one and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.
In a corresponding move, the Steelers placed defensive end Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated in his press conference on Tuesday that Wormley's injury requires surgery.
Wormley, who is in his sixth season in the NFL and his third with the Steelers, has played in 13 games this season, starting one.
Double Vote Days: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Steelers fans can do their part to send the team's players to the Pro Bowl Games this season by voting here or on Twitter as part of the social media voting.
Any tweet or retweet that includes one the options below counts as one vote through Dec. 13 and doubles to two votes on Dec. 14 and 15.
Make sure your tweet or retweet includes one of these options and you can vote for any and all Steelers players: