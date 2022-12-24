Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Riley was previously elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. He was also elevated for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills and Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw action in both games.

Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.