Steelers make roster move ahead of Bears game

Nov 08, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.

With fellow tight end Eric Ebron already ruled out for the game, Rader gives the Steelers depth at the position.

Rader was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season. He previously spent time on the Steelers practice squad and active roster in 2020. 

Rader, who played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He originally signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers early in the 2019 offseason.

Rader was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, spending training camp with the team. He played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns.

Rader will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

