Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

Jan 03, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns as COVID-19 replacements.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans and Chiefs games as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Edmunds, who was also activated for the Chiefs game, has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. In 2020, Edmunds was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games, before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31. He didn't have any carries last season.

The team also made other moves including signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad, placing receiver Damion Willis on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List and releasing receiver Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

Following the game, Coward and Edmunds will automatically revert back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

