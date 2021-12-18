Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

Coward was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23. He has been activated from the practice previously this season.

Coward spent the previous four years with the Chicago Bears, joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. Coward has played in 30 career games, starting 15. He has played mainly at guard, but also has seen some work at tackle. Over the past two years he played in 29 games, starting 10 in 2019 and five in 2020. He started 11 games at right guard, three at left guard and one at right tackle. Coward spent the majority of his rookie season and all of the 2018 season on the practice squad, after switching from defensive to offensive line in his second year.