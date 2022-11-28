Steelers elevate two for Monday Night Football

The Steelers elevated running back Anthony McFarland and receiver Cody White from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for tonight's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games, with no starts, over three seasons. He has 36 carries for 116 yards, a 3.2-yard average. He also has seven receptions for 65 yards.

This will be the first game McFarland has been elevated for in 2022. The Steelers are thin at running back with Jaylen Warren ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

White, who also hasn't been activated for a game yet this year, played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020.