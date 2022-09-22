Steelers elevate Scott for Thursday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Scott, who was also elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the Patriots game, was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Active/Inactive roster as a game day call up last season as well, and played against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of 2021.

Scott was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at SMU where he appeared in 40 games and had 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. In his senior season he had 10 of his 18 sacks as well as three forced fumbles.