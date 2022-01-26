Nizialek signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract on Wednesday.
Nizialek was signed to the team's practice squad on Dec. 25. Nizialek was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, punting in the first four games of the season, after previously spending time on the Falcons practice squad.
He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He also spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.
He played college ball at the University of Georgia.