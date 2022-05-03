Kazee signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract.

Kazee is entering his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.

Kazee finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3.

In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defenses and seven forced fumbles.