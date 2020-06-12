Feiler, Hilton sign RFA tenders

Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton have signed their restricted free agent tenders, the team announced on Friday afternoon.
Feiler has become a staple on the Steelers offensive line over the last two seasons, making 26 of his 27 career starts during that time frame. After spending most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Steelers practice squad, in 2017 it all changed. Feiler made the Steelers 53-man roster in 2017 and played in five games, including one start. In 2018, when Marcus Gilbert's season ended early with an injury, Feiler stepped in, playing in 11 games and starting 10 at right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2019.
Hilton has played in 47 games with 14 starts in three seasons. Hilton has 22 tackles for a loss to his credit, the second-most in the NFL among defensive backs since he entered the league in 2017. His six and a half sacks are fourth-most among defensive backs since he entered the league as well. Hilton finished the 2019 season with 63 tackles, including 50 solo stops, 11 pass defenses, one and a half sacks, and one interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. For his career he has 184 tackles, with 142 solo stops, four interceptions, 21 pass defenses, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.