Feiler, Hilton sign RFA tenders

Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton have signed their restricted free agent tenders, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Feiler has become a staple on the Steelers offensive line over the last two seasons, making 26 of his 27 career starts during that time frame. After spending most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Steelers practice squad, in 2017 it all changed. Feiler made the Steelers 53-man roster in 2017 and played in five games, including one start. In 2018, when Marcus Gilbert's season ended early with an injury, Feiler stepped in, playing in 11 games and starting 10 at right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2019.