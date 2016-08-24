3 takes from Tomlin on Saints game

Starters get the call:** The third preseason game is normally the final tune up for the regular season, and Coach Mike Tomlin will have his full squad of starters in action ready to go. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running backs Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williamsand receiver Antonio Brown have all been spectators up until this point, but that will change on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints. Tomlin said he has limited their playing time in an effort to get a closer look at other players.

"There's a limited number of snaps in team development and guys who I'm comfortable with in terms of their ability to know what to do and executing it," said Tomlin. "Winning football with great detail, guys who have been around, continuity helps that. By limiting their exposure, it certainly provides more opportunities for others. That's been an important part of the team-development process. Every snap we take away from Ben Roethlisberger is an extra snap that Landry Jones gets, for example. And that's kind of the mentality regarding the use, or non-use of some of those guys."

New look at QB: Quarterback Bryn Renner, who was signed on Aug. 20, will see his first game action with the Steelers on Friday night, but so far Tomlin likes what the first-year quarterback has shown.

"I think he's a quick-study, he's got a live arm and he's high-energy," said Tomlin. "It's obvious that he has a love affair with the game of football. All of those things are positive. I look forward to seeing how he responds to the environment more than anything."