What went right, wrong vs. Tennessee

5:39 p.m. ET - What went right: On the first series of the second half, the Steelers defense picked up right where it left off in the first half. On third-and-4, Cam Heyward broke through to sack Blaine Gabbert to complete another three-and-out, and the Steelers offense took over at their own 34-yard line.

5:53 p.m. ET - What went wrong: Back-to-back holding penalties cost the Steelers a touchdown and then a shot at a touchdown, respectively. On a third-and-11 from the Tennessee 17-yard line, Mason Rudolph completed a short pass to Jaylen Samuels, who found a seam and got into the end zone, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on Marcus Tucker at the 3-yard line. On the next play, a third-and-7 from the 13-yard line, Rudolph scrambled for a first down, but that play was nullified by a holding penalty on R.J. Prince. On third-and-17 from the 23-yard line, a pass to Samuels gained 8 yards, and Chris Boswell came on to kick a 33-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

6:12 p.m. ET - End of 3rd Quarter: Steelers 16, Titans 0

6:27 p.m. ET - What went wrong: With the Steelers first-team defense on the bench, the Titans put together an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive capped by a 3-yard pass from Blaine Gabbert to tight end Anthony Firkser. The Titans converted two third downs on the drive – a 9-yard pass to Firkser on a third-and-8, and then a 2-yard run by David Fluellen on a third-and-1. The touchdown cut the Steelers lead to 16-6 with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter. Gabbert threw incomplete on the attempted two-point conversion.

6:39 p.m. ET - What went right: L.J. Fort made what initially appeared to be a game-clinching interception and 57-yard return for a touchdown with slightly more than five minutes left in the game. Blaine Gabbert completed a 3-yard pass to running back Dalyn Dawkins, and Fort was right there trying to rip the ball loose. He did and then ran it into the end zone, but the play was whistled dead because it was judged that Dawkins' forward progress was stopped.