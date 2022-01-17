What went right, wrong at Chiefs

COIN TOSS: Steelers win the toss and elect to receive.
8:18 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers won the toss and decided to try something different by electing to receive. But the Steelers went three-and-out, with two Najee Harris runs netting 0 yards, and a third-down pass for Diontae Johnson falling incomplete. Pressley Harvin's 54-yard punt was returned for 21 yards to the Kansas City 42-yard line.
8:22 p.m. – What Went Right: Pittsburgh's defense returned the three-and-out favor on the Chiefs first series, with Tre Norwood breaking up a pass for Travis Kelce on third-and-8. After the punt, the Steelers second possession began at their 23-yard line.
8:32 p.m. – What Went Right: Another nice series by the Steelers defense. After a 20-yard screen pass to Jerick McKinnon, the Chiefs soon faced a third-and-6 from their 44-yard line. On a short pass to Byron Pringle, Minkah Fitzpatrick came up quickly and made a clean tackle one yard short of the line to gain. The Chiefs punted for the second time, and the Steelers took over at their 18-yard line with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
8:39 p.m. – What Went Right: Another three-and-out by the Steelers offense was lowlighted by an 11-yard sack by Tershawn Wharton, and Pressley Harvin's 55-yard punt was returned 48 yards by Mecole Hardman to the Steelers 22-yard line. Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass on first down, but T.J. Watt batted it into the air, where Devin Bush intercepted and returned it 10 yards to the Steelers 30-yard line.
8:53 p.m. – What Went Right: The Chiefs finished the first quarter with three offensive possessions, and each of them ended with a punt. Two things the Steelers defense did well during the period was tackle, and Patrick Mahomes was able to convert only 2-of-5 on third downs, with rookie Tre Norwood breaking up two passes on third downs.
9:05 p.m. – What Went Right: From their 31-yard line, the Chiefs decided on a little trickery, and it blew up in their faces. A direct snap to Mecole Hardman was fumbled before he could hand the ball to Darrel Williams, who then lost the ball as he was hit by Cam Heyward. T.J. Watt scooped up the loose ball and ran 24 yards for the touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
9:15 p.m. – What Went Right: The Chiefs came right back with Patrick Mahomes driving Kansas City 76 yards in eight plays to tie the game, 7-7, on a 4-yard underhanded-flip pass to Jerick McKinnon for the touchdown. Mahomes completed 6-for-6 for 60 yards plus the touchdown, and he also ran for 23 yards when the Steelers pass rush lost contain. There was 5:45 left in the second quarter.
9:31 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs offense was on a roll. On the possession following their 76-yard drive to a touchdown, Kansas City took a 14-7 lead with a 74-yard drive that took seven plays and was capped by a 12-yard pass to Byron Pringle for the touchdown. The longest gain on the drive came on the first play when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a 31-yard catch-and-run. There was 1:55 left in the first half.
9:43 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On three possessions, the Chiefs drove 76 yards for a touchdown, 74 yards for a touchdown, and then 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Steelers defense committed the cardinal sin of not containing Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback only needed three completions to do the damage this time – one for 15 yards to Jerick McKinnon, one for 27 yards to Demarcus Robinson, and then one for 48 yards to Travis Kelce for the touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first half.
HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Steelers 7
10:06 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs made it four straight offensive possessions ending in touchdowns when they opened the second half by driving the ball 68 yards in nine plays, with the touchdown coming on a 1-yard pass to Nick Allegretti, who was on the field as an extra tight end. On the first play after the kickoff, a swing pass to Najee Harris became a turnover when Willie Gay forced a fumble that Frank Clark recovered at the Steelers 29-yard line. After a 2-yard loss on a run by Jerick McKinnon, Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 31-yard touchdown that made it 35-7 with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter. The Chiefs scored 14 points in the opening five-plus minutes of the second half.
10:24 p.m. – What Went Right: It was a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took five minutes of game time and included several firsts for the Steelers in the game. It was the first time in the game the Steelers offense managed multiple first downs in one possession, the first time the unit ran a play in Kansas City territory in the game, and the first time the Steelers scored an offensive touchdown in the game, and it came on a 13-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson. Roethlisberger was 8-for-8 for 74 yards on the drive. The score made it 35-14 with 4:10 left in the third period.
THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 35, Steelers 14
10:37 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs extended their lead to 42-14 with 14:13 remaining in the fourth quarter with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Travis Kelce to Byron Pringle. The big play on the drive was a 41-yard pass to Mecole Hardman.
10:54 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers scored their second offensive touchdown by driving 75 yards in 15 plays, with the score coming on a 15-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to James Washington. The Steelers converted two fourth downs on the drive – the first via an 8-yard run by Benny Snell and the second on a 5-yard pass to Diontae Johnson. There was 7:36 remaining in the fourth quarter following Washington's touchdown.
FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21