What went right, wrong at Chiefs

9:43 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On three possessions, the Chiefs drove 76 yards for a touchdown, 74 yards for a touchdown, and then 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Steelers defense committed the cardinal sin of not containing Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback only needed three completions to do the damage this time – one for 15 yards to Jerick McKinnon, one for 27 yards to Demarcus Robinson, and then one for 48 yards to Travis Kelce for the touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first half.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Steelers 7

10:06 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs made it four straight offensive possessions ending in touchdowns when they opened the second half by driving the ball 68 yards in nine plays, with the touchdown coming on a 1-yard pass to Nick Allegretti, who was on the field as an extra tight end. On the first play after the kickoff, a swing pass to Najee Harris became a turnover when Willie Gay forced a fumble that Frank Clark recovered at the Steelers 29-yard line. After a 2-yard loss on a run by Jerick McKinnon, Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 31-yard touchdown that made it 35-7 with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter. The Chiefs scored 14 points in the opening five-plus minutes of the second half.